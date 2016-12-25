The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a marquee Christmas Day matchup.

The game marks the first meeting of the two teams since the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cavs won in seven games after the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead. LeBron James was named MVP of the series.

Entering Sunday, the Warriors are a league–best 27–4, while the Cavaliers are 22–6, best in the Eastern Conference.

Details for Sunday's game are below.

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game online on WatchESPN.