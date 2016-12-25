NBA

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers online: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Sunday December 25th, 2016

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a marquee Christmas Day matchup. 

The game marks the first meeting of the two teams since the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cavs won in seven games after the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead. LeBron James was named MVP of the series. 

Entering Sunday, the Warriors are a league–best 27–4, while the Cavaliers are 22–6, best in the Eastern Conference. 

Details for Sunday's game are below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game online on WatchESPN

