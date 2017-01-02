NBA

Report: Hawks listening to trade offers for Millsap, Korver

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Atlanta Hawks have been listening to trade pitches for forward Paul Millsap in recent days, reports ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein.

The NBA trading deal is Feb. 23.

Millsap could become an unrestricted free agent at season's end and according to the report, Atlanta is fearful of not receiving any compensation should Millsap leave for another team.

The team are also taking calls on guard Kyle Korver and small forward Thabo Sefolosha, as both will be free agents in the summer as well.

Millsap, 31, has decided to opt out of the final season of his contract. He signed a three-year, $60.216 million in July 2015 and is scheduled to make $21.5 million for the 2017-18 season.

Millsap, a three-time NBA All-Star, is 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds this season for Atlanta, who have a 18–16 record, good for the fifth=best in the Eastern Conference.

Korver is averaging 9.8 points, 2.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds, and is shooting 41% from three-point range, while Sefolosha is averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters