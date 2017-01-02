Down
Gregg Popovich gives tie he wore to Craig Sager's funeral to Craig Jr.
Gregg Popovich gives tie he wore to Craig Sager’s funeral to Craig Jr.
Gregg Popovich gives tie he wore to Craig Sager’s funeral to Craig Jr.

Monday January 2nd, 2017

After Spurs coach Gregg Popovich flew to Craig Sager’s funeral on a gameday, he gave the tie he wore to Craig Sager Jr.

Popovich, a friend of the late TNT broadcaster, made a point of being at the service, traveling from Atlanta to Texas the afternoon of Dec. 20, even though his team had a game against the Rockets that night. Afterward, according to Sager Jr., he gave him the multi-colored tie that he wore on Dec. 20 in honor of his father. 

Craig Sager Jr.: 'I'm Proud Of Every Second We Spent Together'​

The legendary coach fondly remembered Sager following his death last month with a long statement, and did not take questions afterward. 

Popovich’s gruff, humorous and occasionally odd handling of in-game interviews with Sager became a tradition throughout the years. He died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

– Kenny Ducey

