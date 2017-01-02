After Spurs coach Gregg Popovich flew to Craig Sager’s funeral on a gameday, he gave the tie he wore to Craig Sager Jr.

Popovich, a friend of the late TNT broadcaster, made a point of being at the service, traveling from Atlanta to Texas the afternoon of Dec. 20, even though his team had a game against the Rockets that night. Afterward, according to Sager Jr., he gave him the multi-colored tie that he wore on Dec. 20 in honor of his father.

• Craig Sager Jr.: 'I'm Proud Of Every Second We Spent Together'​

Didn't have time to see him at the funeral but met up after last night's game. He brought the tie he wore to the funeral w/ him to give me😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/4OKYwCVVdZ — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2017

The legendary coach fondly remembered Sager following his death last month with a long statement, and did not take questions afterward.

Popovich’s gruff, humorous and occasionally odd handling of in-game interviews with Sager became a tradition throughout the years. He died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

– Kenny Ducey