NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Quickly

  • The Process may take patience, but Joel Embiid doesn't hesitate on social media. We pay tribute to the 76ers rookie's off-the-court shenanigans in this week's NBA Social Rankings.
Kenny Ducey
Friday January 6th, 2017

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 11th week of the NBA season was dominated—yet again—by The Process. We also had more babies, and some clever All-Star Game voting campaigns. We'll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

Where do I even start? The Process may have just had the greatest week on social media in NBA history, reigniting his Instagram rivalry with Chandler Parsons, going all-out to score some digits and campaigning hard for the All-Star Game.

Let’s start right here with his “I Feel Like JoJo” t-shirt, made by the good folks at Teepublic. He already locked up a spot in the top-10 with this badboy.

On the topic of New Year’s, he saw Chandler Parsons  was hanging with Kate Beckinsale for the holiday and wanted her digits/possibly didn’t know who she was or that she was 43.

He then decided to really turn on the jets when it comes to his All-Star campaign, voting for himself (!) and pretending that the President-elect had endorsed him.

He capped off his week for simply asking for women in Boston to DM him.

Remember, a retweet of Jo is a vote for Jo! Smash that button. He deserves it for the week he just had online.

2. Dikembe Mutombo

DIKEMBE’S COMIN’ FOR YA!

3. Jonathan Simmons

OK, so the dunker from the above photo gets some love here, because he had no idea how great this slam was. Check this out.

4. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs weren’t messing around this week, going straight for Mariah Carey’s throat with this one.

5. JaVale McGee

Damn, JaVale isn’t holding back.

6. Sacramento Kings

Gotta get these votes any way you can!

7. Los Angeles Clippers

Like the Spurs, they decided to capitalize on a current event to try for some All-Star votes. They took the re-arranged ‘HOLLYWOOD’ sign and arranged it another way.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

No, it wasn’t because Lee Jenkins wrote a great feature on him, or because he hit a game-winning shot. It was because he blocked Russell Westbrook so hard that it shamed this kid into covering up his Russ gamer.

9. Boris Diaw

My buddy got Boris Diaw to autograph his Aeropress coffee maker from nba

10. Metta World Peace

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters