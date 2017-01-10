Knicks guard Derrick Rose could face a team suspension after skipping Monday’s game against the Pelicans without warning, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After attending morning shootaround, Rose was a late, unexpected scratch on Monday after the team repeatedly failed to reach him in the hours leading up to tip-off. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne later reported that Rose had left the team without permission to deal with a family situation​.

Wojnarowski reports that Rose’s chances of landing a contract extension are in “peril,” and his relationship with coach Jeff Hornacek “has been frayed in recent weeks.” He was “privately fuming” about being benched in the fourth quarter on Friday in favor of undrafted rookie Ron Baker.

Rose, 28, has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds after coming over from the Bulls this summer in a trade. New York has now lost 8 of 9 after a 110–96 home loss to the Pelicans.

