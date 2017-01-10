Down
Report: Knicks don’t know why Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game
Derrick Rose spotted at Knicks practice facility on Tuesday

an hour ago

Knicks guard Derrick Rose returned to the Knicks practice facility on Tuesday and appeared to be in good spirits while chatting with general manager Steve Mills, ESPN’s Ian Begley reports.

After attending morning shootaround on Monday, Rose was a late, unexpected scratch the team’s game against the Pelicans later that day after the Knicks repeatedly failed to reach him in the hours leading up to tip-off. ESPN later reported that Rose had left the team without permission to deal with a family situation​ in Chicago.

Rose could reportedly face a suspension for not informing the team he would be absent, and has put his long-term future in New York in jeopardy. He was also reported to have been “privately fuming” over coach Jeff Hornacek’s decision to bench him in the fourth quarter on Friday in favor of undrafted rookie Ron Baker.

The 28-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds after coming over from the Bulls this summer in a trade. New York has now lost 8 of 9 after a 110–96 home loss to the Pelicans.

– Kenny Ducey

