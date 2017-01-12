NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Quickly

  • From dancing with cheerleaders to trolling fans for All-Star votes, there's nothing Joel Embiid didn't do this week.
Kenny Ducey
Thursday January 12th, 2017

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. The 12th week of the NBA season was another incredible one for the Sixers’ franchise center, and for All-Star voting campaigns. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Joel Embiid

The Process did the impossible, following up one of the greatest weeks in NBA social media history with another dominating performance.

He used a cold take about him being a bust to get votes for the All-Star Game.

He totally owned Mia Khalifa.

He even got a vote from The Game!

Then he DANCED after a win.

…and congratulated T.J. McConnell on his game-winner by setting his Instagram location to “Shirley Temple.” Of course, he also sneak-dissed the Knicks.

 

My mf point GOD!!!! Big time shot @tjmcconnell...... I was trying to kill that boy lmao #TheProcess #KnicksTape #MyAdoptedChild

A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

We might have to re-name these rankings after "The Process".

2. New York Knicks

Who knew the Knicks had a sense of humor? After Derrick Rose went AWOL, they fired off two incredible tweets. The PR staff’s worst nightmare, sure, but a heroic act for the rest of mankind.

3. Sam Hinkie

This one broke the Internet.

4. Timofey Mozgov

For weeks, the Lakers center has been sending out Instagram photos of Jordan Clarkson’s pants. It’s one of the best things the NBA social scene has going right now.

5. Sacramento Kings


Look, calling Warriors fans “bandwagon fans” has become pretty common these days. We’re oversaturated with these disses. It seems like every team has a “bandwagon fan” cam. So what do the Kings do? They innovate, like always. They come up with fire content on one of the best social accounts in the game right now.

6. Kawhi Leonard

Must have looped this 72 times over the past few days.

7. Atlanta Hawks

I shed real tears watching this.

8. Smash Mouth

Hey now, he’s an All-Star. This take’s so hot, it’s like you’re walking on the sun. Look, at first I wasn’t sure about Draymond’s candidacy. Now, I’m a believer.

9. D'Angelo Russell

Bats must love a winning culture.

10. Matt Bonner

We’ll miss you, Red Mamba.

