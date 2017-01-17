NBA

LeBron James on Draymond Green’s flagrant foul: ‘I’m OK, I’m a football player’

SI Wire
31 minutes ago

Cavaliers star LeBron James and Warriors forward Draymond Green were involved in a violent collision during the second quarter of Monday’s game, which resulted in a Flagrant 1 foul on Green and a marvelous mocking of James’s sell of the call.

After the Warriors blew out the Cavaliers, 126–91, James brushed off the hit by talking tough.

“His shoulder hit me in the face. It happened so fast I didn’t know who it was,” James told reporters. “I’m OK, I’m a football player.”

The two were involved in another altercation during last year’s NBA Finals, when Green was assessed a flagrant for swinging at LeBron’s groin. He would eventually miss Game 5 of the series due to the accumulation of too many flagrant foul points.

James had 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

– Kenny Ducey

