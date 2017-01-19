Gay, 30, has a player option for next season worth $14.3 million. Reports had indicated he might seek a trade out of Sacramento this season and that he would opt out and test the waters this summer. The possibility now looms that he could instead opt in and use the year to rehab on the Kings’ dime.
Gay is averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds this season.
