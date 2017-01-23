NBA

Mavericks hand Lakers worst loss in franchise history

SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing in the NBA for 69 seasons.

On Sunday, the storied franchise that has 60 playoff appearances, 16 championship and has more wins than any NBA in history, suffered their worst loss in a team history, a 122–73 rout at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

It broke the record of the team's largest margin of defeat in history set just last season. It was also the NBA's biggest rout this season.

"We didn't show up to play, honestly, which is frustrating," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "Honestly, it's embarrassing for us as a team and for us as an organization, for our Laker fans that are so good to us.

The Mavericks, who have the third worst record in the Western Confernce, have now beaten Los Angeles 13 straight times.

The Lakers shot 38%, were outrebounded by 16 and turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 23 Dallas points.

The 28 field goals made by the Lakers on Sunday are the same number that former guard Kobe Bryant made in his historic 81-point game, which occurred exactly 11 years ago.

"The effort just wasn't there tonight, which I don't understand," Walton said." I love our group of guys and I know we are going to bring it next game, but that's not who we are. It was frustrating tonight."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters