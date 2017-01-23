The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing in the NBA for 69 seasons.

On Sunday, the storied franchise that has 60 playoff appearances, 16 championship and has more wins than any NBA in history, suffered their worst loss in a team history, a 122–73 rout at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

It broke the record of the team's largest margin of defeat in history set just last season. It was also the NBA's biggest rout this season.

"We didn't show up to play, honestly, which is frustrating," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "Honestly, it's embarrassing for us as a team and for us as an organization, for our Laker fans that are so good to us.

The Mavericks, who have the third worst record in the Western Confernce, have now beaten Los Angeles 13 straight times.

The Lakers shot 38%, were outrebounded by 16 and turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 23 Dallas points.

The 28 field goals made by the Lakers on Sunday are the same number that former guard Kobe Bryant made in his historic 81-point game, which occurred exactly 11 years ago.

"The effort just wasn't there tonight, which I don't understand," Walton said." I love our group of guys and I know we are going to bring it next game, but that's not who we are. It was frustrating tonight."

- Scooby Axson