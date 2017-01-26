NBA

Report: Knicks have contacted Celtics, Clippers, Cavs about Carmelo Anthony trade

SI Wire
17 minutes ago

The Knicks are reportedly determined to trade Carmelo Anthony, and have inquired with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers about their interest in being trade partners with New York, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Reports from ESPN on Wednesday indicated the Knicks had asked the Cavs about trading Anthony for Kevin Love, but Cleveland was uninterested in the deal. 

Anthony would need to waive his no-trade clause in order to leave New York, a prospect that has seemed more likely recently with Anthony's relationship with the Knicks' front office becoming rocky. 

After a confidante of team president Phil Jackson published a piece online arguing it was time for the Knicks to move on from Anthony, Anthony became agitated, and met last week with Jackson to discuss his concerns. The meeting was reportedly productive, but Wojnarowski's sources told him on Thursday that Jackson is determined to find a way to trade Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. 

LeBron James expressed frustration with his own team’s roster on Tuesday, and Anthony said Wednesday that he believes his good friend James would like the opportunity to team up. 

Wojnarowski reports the Clippers are also a team Anthony would consider joining.

