Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Immigration ban ‘a horrible idea’

Warriors coach Steve Kerr became the latest sports figure to speak out against Donald Trump’s travel ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries on Saturday, calling it “a horrible idea.”

“We’re really going against the principles of what our country’s about,” Kerr, whose father Malcolm was killed by an Islamic jihadist, said. “And creating fear, it’s the wrong way to go about it.”

Kerr joins fellow head coach Gregg Popovich, and athletes such as Mo Farrah and Michael Bradley in criticizing the order.

Trump signed an executive order Friday evening banning people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States. The ban extends to permanent legal U.S. residents and those with valid visas. A federal judge issued an emergency ruling Saturday night halting parts of the provision

