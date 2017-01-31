NBA

Report: Derek Fisher’s five championship rings stolen in home burglary

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Lakers point guard and Knicks coach Derek Fisher had his five NBA championship rings stolen from his L.A. home in a Monday burglary, TMZ reports.

Fisher reportedly told police he lost more than $300,000 in jewelry, including the rings he won as a member of the Lakers.

It appears nobody was inside the home, with the crime taking place after Fisher left at 7:30 a.m. and the valuables gone three hours later, upon his return.

Fisher has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters