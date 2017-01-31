NBA

Report: Lance Stephenson is working out for the Cavs

2 hours ago

Several big-name free agents are working out for the Cavaliers, according to an ESPN report. The workouts come after LeBron James said publicly that the team needs to add a playmaker to repeat as NBA champions. 

One of those free agents is Lance Stephenson, the former Pacer who has bounced around the league the last few years and was waved by the Pelicans following groin surgery. 

I wonder what LeBron thinks about possibly adding him to the team. 

Per the ESPN report, Kirk Hinrich and Mario Chalmers will also work out for the Cavs. But we are rooting for you, Lance. 


-Daniel Rapaport

