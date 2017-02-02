The New York Knicks have continued to pursue Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in hopes of a making a deal, but the Cavaliers have no interest in a trade at this time, reports ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein.

The deal for Love would be for Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, but according to the report, the Cavaliers would be willing to listen to offers if the trade didn't involve Love.

The Knicks are continuing to talk to other teams, such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics about their trade interest as well.

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 23.

Anthony said this week that he doesn't know if he would waive his no-trade clause.

"It's something I would have to think about. I think it's more so what direction the organization wants to go. I've said this before: If they feel like they want to go in a different direction, rebuild and start fresh, then that's something I will consider. I've always said that."

Anthony, 32, is averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for New York in 50 games this season. The Knicks are 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

- Scooby Axson