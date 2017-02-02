The 2017 NBA trade deadline is less than a month away. Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The New York Knicks have continued to pursue a trade of Carmelo Anthony for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, but the Cavaliers have no interest in a trade at this time. (Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The Spurs have signed center Joel Anthony to a second 10-day contract. (Spurs)

• The Hornets plan to sign center Mike Tobey from the D-League team in Greensboro to a 10-day contract. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• Wilson Chandler wants the Nuggets to trade him. Chandler, 29, came to Denver in the Carmelo Anthony trade six years ago. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

• The Nuggets are trying to determine what they could get in return for Emmanuel Mudiay and multiple draft picks. They aren't in a hurry to trade him though, and might not find enough interest. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)