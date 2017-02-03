Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. Once again, Joel Embiid laid low, and JaVale McGee made noise… while snoozing. All around, this was a pretty good stretch. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. C.J. McCollum

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

*plays ‘Ether’ beat*

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

Ohhh, snap! C.J. absolutely flamed Chandler Parsons to take home the top spot this week. If you wanted to see what Chandler said in response, well, it doesn’t really matter. You can’t come back from that.

2. JaVale McGee

If not for one of the great tweets of the season, JaVale would have ran away with this week’s top prize. Days after getting some free Chick-fil-A, he actually had blankets made with Draymond Green’s sleeping face on them, handed them out, and Andre Iguodala put one over his body while he went to sleep. What an amazing performance.

W's made a blanket with Draymond's sleeping face on it pic.twitter.com/kuOudFJYZM — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) February 2, 2017

3. Shaq

Shaq thought about it... pic.twitter.com/LJ1J1FYoLE — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 3, 2017

Oh boy, Shaq wanted to clock Chuck right then.

4. Dion Waiters

More Waiters: "I’d rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting.That means you lost confidence." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters now want to be called 7-Eleven. "We're always open," Dion said. (Think about it.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 31, 2017

Dion Waiters says he is playing with that "philly cheese swag." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

Yeah, Dion’s back again with the fire quotes.

5. Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton

Wait, the Cavs were talking about WHAT?

6. Dwight Howard

Not a Bad Day,, #truetoatlanta #nba #Blessed2Play🏀 #BeGr8 A photo posted by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Legendary stuff right here, posting your stats after a big win over your old team.

7. Dirk Nowitzki

I still have no idea what this is, but Dirk seemed to kill it.

8. Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 3, 2017

9. Washington Wizards

Iggy's song after a Swaggy miss? That’s plain cruel, man.

10. Dallas Mavericks

This clearly took a lot of time and I appreciate it.