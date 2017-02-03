NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Quickly

  • JaVale McGee made noise this week... while snoozing—but not even that valiant effort could win the top slot in this week's NBA Social Rankings.
Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. Once again, Joel Embiid laid low, and JaVale McGee made noise… while snoozing. All around, this was a pretty good stretch. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. C.J. McCollum

*plays ‘Ether’ beat*

Ohhh, snap! C.J. absolutely flamed Chandler Parsons to take home the top spot this week. If you wanted to see what Chandler said in response, well, it doesn’t really matter. You can’t come back from that.

2. JaVale McGee

If not for one of the great tweets of the season, JaVale would have ran away with this week’s top prize. Days after getting some free Chick-fil-A, he actually had blankets made with Draymond Green’s sleeping face on them, handed them out, and Andre Iguodala put one over his body while he went to sleep. What an amazing performance.

3. Shaq

Oh boy, Shaq wanted to clock Chuck right then.

4. Dion Waiters

Yeah, Dion’s back again with the fire quotes.

5. Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton

Wait, the Cavs were talking about WHAT?

6. Dwight Howard

Not a Bad Day,, #truetoatlanta #nba #Blessed2Play🏀 #BeGr8

A photo posted by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

Legendary stuff right here, posting your stats after a big win over your old team.

7. Dirk Nowitzki

I still have no idea what this is, but Dirk seemed to kill it.

8. Portland Trail Blazers

9. Washington Wizards

Iggy's song after a Swaggy miss? That’s plain cruel, man.

10. Dallas Mavericks

This clearly took a lot of time and I appreciate it.

