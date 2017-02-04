NBA

Yogi Ferrell signs two-year contract with Mavericks after scoring 32 points vs. Portland

3 hours ago

Point guard Yogi Ferrell has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Dallas Mavericks after his 10-day contract expires, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical. 

Ferrell's first big game for Dallas came when he scored 11 points and recorded five assists in the 113-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. On Friday night, he scored 32 points in the 108-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He is now averaging 17.8 points, five assists and three rebounds on the year.

Ferrell went undrafted out of Indiana, where he holds the school record in assists. He was signed to the Brooklyn Nets Summer League squad and later played 10 regular season games before being waived.

