Watch: Paul Pierce hits three-pointer, gets standing ovation in final game in Boston

SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Celtics and their fans paid tribute to Paul Pierce on Sunday when the former Celtic played his final game in Boston before his retirement. 

Pierce, who spent 15 seasons of his 19-year career in Boston, announced last year that this would be his final NBA season. The Clippers played in Boston for the last time on Sunday, and Pierce said goodbye to TD Garden by kissing the leprechaun emblazoned on center court.

Watch Pierce say his goodbyes in the video below. 

Many Celtics fans wore Boston Pierce jerseys to the matchup and were chanting, "We want Paul," during the game. The team also played a tribute video for Paul on the jumbotron.

Pierce hit a three-point shot in the fourth quarter, after which the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

The Celtics beat the Clippers, 107–102, to move to 33–18 on the season.

