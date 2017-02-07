The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just weeks away. Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are in trade talks about center Jahlil Okafor. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

• The Minnesota Timberwolves will sign Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Cleveland Cavaliers are not planning on trading forward Kevin Love, with LeBron James calling the rumors "trash" (ESPN)

• DeMarcus Cousins won't be involved in any trades, Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac said. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Nikola Vucevic, Serge Ibaka, forward Jeff Green and possibly guard C.J. Watson from the Orlando Magic could be traded before the deadline (Basketball Insiders)