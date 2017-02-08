NBA

Phil Jackson on Melo: 'You don't change the spot on a leopard'

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson went on social media to take another shot at Carmelo Anthony after a Bleacher Report article criticized Anthony.

The column, written by Kevin Ding, goes into detail about the Anthony's relationship with Jackson and suggests that Anthony doesn't have a desire to win.

Jackson makes references to Michael Graham in the tweet, who played for Jackson when coached the Albany Patroons of Continental Basketball Association in the mid-80's.

Jackson has said that he had trouble connecting with Graham and the team ended up releasing him.

Anthony has repeatedly said that he hasn't considered waiving no-trade clause. The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 23.

Anthony, 32, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014.

His name has been brought up in trade rumors, specifically after reports surfaced about the Knicks attempting to trade the nine-time All-Star to Cleveland for All-Star forward Kevin Love.

The Cavaliers says they have no interest in trading Love.

- Scooby Axson

