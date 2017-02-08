NBA

LeBron James speaks out against Trump’s immigration order

an hour ago

LeBron James says he is not in favor of President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order.

James took a stance on the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The Cavs star established that the executive order, which aims to prohibit travel from seven Muslim majority countries into the United States, does not match his personal beliefs.

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he said. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

“Diversity is what makes this country so great,” James also said. “We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences. ... It's important that we as athletes continue to use the platform we have to speak up for what we believe in.” 

James is among a number of notable NBA players and personalities who have spoken out on the issue, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

James has been outspoken on social issues in the past, notably including a speech he delivered with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony at last year’s ESPYs.

