The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just weeks away. Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract. Stephenson last played for the New Orleans Pelicans. (Team announcement)

• The Atlanta Hawks signed guard/forward Lamar Patterson to a second 10-day contract (Chris Vivlamore, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

• Bulls general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxton's jobs in Chicago are safe, even if the Bulls miss the playoffs. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)