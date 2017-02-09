The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away.

Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Free agent Derrick Williams is signing a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• Carmelo Anthony may want to stay with Knicks despite public criticism from Knicks president Phil Jackson (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Heat to acquire hardship exception to sign D-League guard Marcus-Georges Hunt to 10-day contract.

• Delaware 87ers of the D-League acquired veteran guard Nate Robinson (team announcement)

• The Celtics are keeping their eye on Indiana Pacers All-Star forward Paul George. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)