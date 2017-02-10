NBA

Report: Madison Square Garden fires security chief after Charles Oakley incident

an hour ago

Madison Square Garden security chief Frank Benedetto has been fired over Wednesday night’s incident involving former Knicks star Charles Oakley, DNAinfo New York reports

MSG executive chairman James Dolan fired Benedetto Friday morning, according to the report. 

Oakley was arrested Wednesday night and charged with four misdemeanors after an altercation with arena security during the Knicks’ game against the Clippers. Oakley was reportedly yelling at Dolan, with whom he has a longstanding feud, and was asked to leave. When Oakley refused, he was forcibly removed from the arena. 

Oakley, 53, played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He has been upset with Knicks management that he has not been invited to participate in any of the team’s 70th anniversary celebrations. 

