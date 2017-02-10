NBA

NBA rumors: Latest trade deadline news on deals, contracts, more

SI Wire
an hour ago

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Magic Johnson stated his intention to “call the shots” in the Lakers front office going forward. (USA Today)

• Rival executives believe Kings owner Vivek Ranadive won’t sign off on trading DeMarcus Cousins and thinks he can keep him in Sacramento long-term. (HoopsHype)

• Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo said on the radio Thursday that the team is receiving increased interest in Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. (Newark Star-Ledger)

• Other teams think the Lakers will attempt to deal veterans including Nick Young, Lou Williams, Luol Deng and Jose Calderon before the deadline. (HoopsHype)

• The Heat have interest in dealing for free-agent-to-be Serge Ibaka of the Magic. (Miami Herald)

• Aaron Gordon’s bone bruise in his right foot could keep him out of the dunk contest at All-Star weekend. (Orlando Sentinel)

• Free agent Derrick Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Shams CharaniaThe Vertical)

• Carmelo Anthony may want to stay with the Knicks, despite ongoing criticism from Knicks president Phil Jackson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Celtics are keeping their eye on Indiana Pacers All-Star forward Paul George. (Adrian WojnarowskiThe Vertical)

