Social media blasts Knicks, James Dolan for Charles Oakley situation
A really ugly scene played out at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, when former Knick Charles Oakley was kicked out of the stadium and later arrested on an assault charge.
Oakley has maintained that he did nothing wrong and was kicked out at the request of Knicks owner James Dolan. The Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior and suggesting that everything he said after the incident is "pure fiction."
On Friday, Michael Kay reported that Oakley had been banned from MSG for life, but Dolan denied it was necessarily a lifetime ban in an appearance on Kay's radio show. Dolan suggested that Oakley made racial and sexual remarks.
On Twitter and Instagram, Dolan has been a frequent target of criticism. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James stood up for Oakley on social media, as did a number of others around the NBA. Here's a look at how social media has reacted to the saga.
Painful to believe that my last image of Oak at MSG is him dragged out of the arena. Is this how we remember our Legends? #NoBan— Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) February 10, 2017
Let's play along with the Knicks. Charles Oakley had one very bad day. Great. It happens. Now, Mr. Dolan can you explain the last 16 years.— Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 10, 2017
Jim Dolan, recovering alcoholic, isn't sure Charles Oakley has a drinking problem, but wonders if he does on the radio. Unreal— Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 10, 2017
Looks like the impetuous, incompetent, trigger-happy, poor-hiring narcissist is screwing up again.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 10, 2017
(I was talking about James Dolan.)
Ice Cube has a lot to say about the James Dolan-Charles Oakley situation: https://t.co/2fwjBdTOau pic.twitter.com/J7jxetYRfN— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2017
When you google search " what a pro sports owner should not be".. the first hit is a picture of James Dolan— trey wingo (@wingoz) February 10, 2017
Oak...— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017
Always take care of your own.— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017
James Dolan sounds full of it in this interview— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 10, 2017
It's not a Charles Oakley ban, just extreme vetting of people who look just like Charles Oakley— Zito (@_Zeets) February 10, 2017
The Knicks play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at MSG.