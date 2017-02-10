A really ugly scene played out at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, when former Knick Charles Oakley was kicked out of the stadium and later arrested on an assault charge.

Oakley has maintained that he did nothing wrong and was kicked out at the request of Knicks owner James Dolan. The Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior and suggesting that everything he said after the incident is "pure fiction."

On Friday, Michael Kay reported that Oakley had been banned from MSG for life, but Dolan denied it was necessarily a lifetime ban in an appearance on Kay's radio show. Dolan suggested that Oakley made racial and sexual remarks.

On Twitter and Instagram, Dolan has been a frequent target of criticism. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James stood up for Oakley on social media, as did a number of others around the NBA. Here's a look at how social media has reacted to the saga.

Painful to believe that my last image of Oak at MSG is him dragged out of the arena. Is this how we remember our Legends? #NoBan — Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) February 10, 2017

Let's play along with the Knicks. Charles Oakley had one very bad day. Great. It happens. Now, Mr. Dolan can you explain the last 16 years. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 10, 2017

Jim Dolan, recovering alcoholic, isn't sure Charles Oakley has a drinking problem, but wonders if he does on the radio. Unreal — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 10, 2017

Looks like the impetuous, incompetent, trigger-happy, poor-hiring narcissist is screwing up again.



(I was talking about James Dolan.) — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 10, 2017

Ice Cube has a lot to say about the James Dolan-Charles Oakley situation: https://t.co/2fwjBdTOau pic.twitter.com/J7jxetYRfN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2017

When you google search " what a pro sports owner should not be".. the first hit is a picture of James Dolan — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 10, 2017

Oak... — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017

Always take care of your own. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017

Just Had A Great Lunch With My Brother Mr. Charles Oakley Of The Beloved Orange And Blue. Last Night At Da Garden Was Not A Good Look For All Involved. Last Thing Oak Said To Me Is "All I Want To Do Is Sit Down With Mr. Dolan, Man To Man And Work This Out". Once Knick Always A Knick? A photo posted by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:52am PST

James Dolan sounds full of it in this interview — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 10, 2017

It's not a Charles Oakley ban, just extreme vetting of people who look just like Charles Oakley — Zito (@_Zeets) February 10, 2017

The Knicks play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at MSG.