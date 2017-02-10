NBA

Social media blasts Knicks, James Dolan for Charles Oakley situation

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

A really ugly scene played out at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, when former Knick Charles Oakley was kicked out of the stadium and later arrested on an assault charge. 

Oakley has maintained that he did nothing wrong and was kicked out at the request of Knicks owner James Dolan. The Knicks released a statement accusing Oakley of abusive behavior and suggesting that everything he said after the incident is "pure fiction."

On Friday, Michael Kay reported that Oakley had been banned from MSG for life, but Dolan denied it was necessarily a lifetime ban in an appearance on Kay's radio show. Dolan suggested that Oakley made racial and sexual remarks.  

On Twitter and Instagram, Dolan has been a frequent target of criticism. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James stood up for Oakley on social media, as did a number of others around the NBA. Here's a look at how social media has reacted to the saga. 

The Knicks play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at MSG. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters