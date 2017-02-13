Some members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization are “a little bit” disappointed that Joel Embiid was seen dancing shirtless on stage at Meek Mill's recent concert, according to Gordie Jones of CSN Philly.

“Perhaps he crossed a line, perception-wise,” Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said.

“It’s not the best thing to see when you wake up on Saturday morning and find out that was the case because I know the reaction,” Colangelo added. “I understand some of the potential concern out there.”

Here's Joel Embiid dancing shirtless on stage to 'Wicked.' Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/ZoDouGkHAO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2017

Embiid has missed time with a torn meniscus in his left knee from a dunk in Portland on Jan. 20. He could return after the All-Star Break. He was slated to participate in he Rising Stars Challenge and skills competition.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his limited action this season.