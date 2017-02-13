NBA

Report: 76ers disappointed in Joel Embiid dancing shirtless at Meek Mill concert

SI Wire
an hour ago

Some members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization are “a little bit” disappointed that Joel Embiid was seen dancing shirtless on stage at Meek Mill's recent concert, according to Gordie Jones of CSN Philly.

“Perhaps he crossed a line, perception-wise,” Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said.

“It’s not the best thing to see when you wake up on Saturday morning and find out that was the case because I know the reaction,” Colangelo added. “I understand some of the potential concern out there.”

Embiid has missed time with a torn meniscus in his left knee from a dunk in Portland on Jan. 20. He could return after the All-Star Break. He was slated to participate in he Rising Stars Challenge and skills competition.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in his limited action this season.

