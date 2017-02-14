Kevin Love will miss six weeks after having a knee procedure done, the team announced. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin first reported the news.

Love will have his left knee scoped, with that timetable slating him for a return in April, around the start of the playoffs. Love had an MRI over the weekend and was set to get a second opinion on his knee Tuesday.

The Cavs signed Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract last week and could make that deal permanent for the rest of the season to fill the gap at power forward.

Love will miss this weekend’s All-Star game.

The Cavs lead the East with a 37–16 record. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field as an essential cog in Cleveland’s offense.