Magic Johnson interested in Lakers president of basketball operations job

an hour ago

Magic Johnson has been named an adviser to the Los Angeles Lakers' president and co-owner, Jeanie Buss, but he is also interested in the President of Basketball Operations job. Jim Buss is currently the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked Johnson if he was interested in the role on First Take.

“If I took on the role, and yes I do want it,” Johnson said. “If I took it on, I would definitely give 150% because I have other people to run my businesses. We're at a place now where I don't have to be there. But I would have to be with the Lakers every single day. We've gotta come up with a strategy that will help us get back in the next 3–5 years.”

Johnson has said that he's previously turned down offers to head other teams including the New York Knicks. The former Lakers legend currently serves as the CEO of investment company Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Johnson also said he would seek advice from Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe understands winning,” he told First Take. “He understands, also, these players. I would call: ‘What role you want? … If you’ve got a day, just give me that day.'

