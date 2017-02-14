The 2017 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up.

Teams have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET to get their deals done, whether they're looking to upgrade for a playoff run or to offload stars to build for the future.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Serge Ibaka is headed to the Raptors, with the Magic sending Terrence Ross and the lower of their two first-round selections in this year’s draft in exchange. (The Vertical)

• The Cavaliers announced Kevin Love will miss around six weeks after having a knee procedure.

• The Cavs traded center Chris Andersen along with cash and a second-round draft pick to Charlotte. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The 76ers are "working on" trying to finalize a trade involving Jahlil Okafor. (Tom Moore, The Intelligencer)

• The Clippers are interested in acquiring Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari leads Denver in scoring this season. (Marc Stein, ESPN.com)

• The Trail Blazers traded Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick to the Nuggets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick. Before he was traded, Plumlee reportedly had his vehicle broken into. (Jason Quick, CSNNW.com)