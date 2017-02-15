NBA

Lower Merion high school team wears warmup shirts in solidarity with Muslims

The Lower Merion high school basketball team wore warmup T-shirts to show solidarity with Muslims before their league championship game on Tuesday.

Lower Merion, famously the alma mater of Kobe Bryant, wore black warmup shirts with white writing on them, which read “I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.” (Lower Merion’s mascot is the Aces.)

City of Basketball Love, a local site covering Philadelphia high school basketball, reported the shirts were designed by a senior on the team. Several players had been sitting during the national anthem before games, and the team made a unified statement by wearing the shirts for a third straight game.

Pennyslvania senator Bob Casey gave a nod to the team on Twitter.

The team is selling shirts for $10 each and donating proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union. They plan to wear them for the rest of the season.

 

