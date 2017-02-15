The Lower Merion high school basketball team wore warmup T-shirts to show solidarity with Muslims before their league championship game on Tuesday.

Lower Merion, famously the alma mater of Kobe Bryant, wore black warmup shirts with white writing on them, which read “I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.” (Lower Merion’s mascot is the Aces.)

Here's the Lower Merion warmup shirt: pic.twitter.com/yfKyr1kCfX — Josh Verlin (@jmverlin) February 15, 2017

City of Basketball Love, a local site covering Philadelphia high school basketball, reported the shirts were designed by a senior on the team. Several players had been sitting during the national anthem before games, and the team made a unified statement by wearing the shirts for a third straight game.

Pennyslvania senator Bob Casey gave a nod to the team on Twitter.

Congrats to Lower Merion on the championship. You inspire me with your talent, but more importantly, with the strength of your character. https://t.co/JwdjRM95bc — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 15, 2017

The team is selling shirts for $10 each and donating proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union. They plan to wear them for the rest of the season.