NBA

Craig Sager honored with Basketball Hall of Fame media award

SI Wire
39 minutes ago

Legendary sideline reporter Craig Sager was named as the 2017 recipient of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award for electronic media.

New York Times columnist Harvey Araton took home the honor for print media. 

Sager was a fixture on NBA broadcasts for more than 30 years and quickly became one of the most beloved reporters in the game. He died in December after a long battle with leukemia and his wife, Stacy, was on hand in New Orleans to accept the award on his behalf. 

Sager, known for his loud outfits as much as his skillful interviewing techniques, also covered college basketball, baseball and the Olympics. 

Sager and Araton will be honored again at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September. 

