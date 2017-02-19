NBA

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Sunday February 19th, 2017

The NBA’s annual showcase comes to you live from New Orleans as the East and West All-Stars face off Sunday night.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and basically all of the Golden State Warriors are among the headliners in the star-studded contest. It may not be the most explicitly competitive game on television, but it’s always intriguing. 

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters