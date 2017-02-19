The NBA’s annual showcase comes to you live from New Orleans as the East and West All-Stars face off Sunday night.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and basically all of the Golden State Warriors are among the headliners in the star-studded contest. It may not be the most explicitly competitive game on television, but it’s always intriguing.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online here.