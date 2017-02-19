NBA

Watch: LeBron James helps reunite Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys

LeBron James reunites The Hot Boys
LeBron James has accomplished a lot in his NBA career but he can now add a Hot Boys reunion with Lil Wayne to his resume.

Lil Wayne took the stage with Juvenile, Young Turk and Manny Fresh at a Beats by Dre party in celebration of the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. 

“I grew up on these boys right here,” James told those in attendance.

Lil Wayne later issued a statement saying:

“Music is a motivator. Music is a way of life, and it’s definitely a way of life down here. We just some natural musicians, we creative out here. We take that creativity and we turn it into music. What influenced us was the early New Orleans artists before us. It starts at Mannie Fresh, it starts with his music. I was in love with Lil Slim. B.G. Juvie. I feel so accomplished when I step on a stage with them now. Back then I felt like I was standing next to my bigger brothers. Now I feel like I’m standing next to my brother.”

It is believed that the group has not performed together since Wayne’s 2015 Lil Weezyana Festival.

