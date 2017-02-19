All-Star weekend is here, and the 2017 NBA trade deadline is less than a week away.

Teams have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to get deals done. The moves have already begun in earnest, with Serge Ibaka headed to Toronto from Orlando and Mason Plumlee joining Denver from Portland. Jahlil Okafor and a number of other big names are believed to be on the block. Stay tuned.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The Kings are engaging in talks about dealing star center DeMarcus Cousins. They have discussed Cousins with the Pelicans. (The Vertical)

• The Bulls are seeking a combination of picks and established young players in any trade for Jimmy Butler. (CSN New England)

• Boston continues to seek a “blockbuster” move, rather than a deal that would make them just incrementally better. (CSN New England)

• The Pistons and Magic have discussed a deal that would involve Reggie Jackson going to Orlando for Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Real Madrid’s teenage star Luka Doncic, a likely top selection in the 2018 draft, has signed with agent Bill Duffy. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• Paul Millsap is off the block, but the Hawks are “actively” looking to upgrade at the deadline. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

• The Raptors aren’t planning to deal any of their young assets after moving for Serge Ibaka. (Toronto Star)

• The Sixers remain very active regarding everyone save for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. (Steve Kyler, Basketball Insiders)

• In a radio interview with Sirius XM, Anthony Davis affirmed his desire to stay with the Pelicans long-term. Davis also said he will be involved in helping the Pelicans bring back free agent to-be Jrue Holiday. (ESPN)