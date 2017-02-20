NBA players react to the DeMarcus Cousins trade

When news broke that the Kings had reportedly agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks, the basketball world lost its collective mind.

This included fellow players in the league, which will now have to deal with an insanely-talented frontcourt each time they face New Orleans. Here is how the league reacted to the swap.

Wow! — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) February 20, 2017

SMH... — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) February 20, 2017

😳 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 20, 2017

New Orleans made a huge upgrade..



Sac set themselves up to rebuild, and start new.



3 year timeline to see who wins — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) February 20, 2017

Boogie to the pelicans 👀👀 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 20, 2017

Wow 😳 — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) February 20, 2017

Wait they sending Big Cuz to the NO to play wit AD and the boy Jrue pic.twitter.com/zZ7gQAA7fh — Dorell Wright (@DWRIGHTWAY1) February 20, 2017

Cousins’s manager, and Cousins, both had reactions as well.

We don't even know where to go... pic.twitter.com/NV1ySfJvun — Andrew Rogers (@Andrew_Rogers_) February 20, 2017

The moment DeMarcus Cousins found out he'd been traded to the Pelicans... (📹: @manny_vieites) pic.twitter.com/HDYxLRt4qh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

The Pelicans seemed excited:

Cousins, 26, has one year remaining on his deal. He's averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season.

– Kenny Ducey