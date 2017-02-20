All-Star Weekend has come and gone, but one blockbuster trade made over the weekend will have lasting implications for the NBA landscape.

The Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a top-3 protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia's 2017 second-round pick. The deal was first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barring a deal involving Carmelo Anthony or Jimmy Butler, that will be the marquee trade of this season. But there is still ample time for GM's to wheel and deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

• NBA Trade Deadline Primer: Which Teams Should By or Sell?

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• The potential for Boston to trade for Jimmy Butler will likely loom until the deadline. The teams have engaged in preliminary talks and the Celtics have assets enticing to the Bulls—including the Nets' first-round pick this year—but the Bulls haven't yet made the decision to go into rebuild mode. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• Carmelo Anthony is unlikely to be traded before the deadline, as the Knicks forward has been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for any proposed deal. The Clippers may be waiting until the offseason to try and acquire Anthony. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Celtics and Bulls have some interest in 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, who has been the subject of multiple trade rumors for weeks. (Marc Stein, ESPN)

• The Boogie Butterfly Effect: The Trade That Upstaged All-Star Weekend

• The Clippers and Thunder are interested in making a deal for Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Wizards are interested in trading for Louis Williams, the Lakers' leading scorer. Washington is also interested in acquiring Nets wing Bojan Bogdanovic. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Pacers are interested in Nets center Brook Lopez and could offer a package including Al Jefferson, Rodney Stuckey and their 2017 first-round pick. (Peter Vecsey)

• The Pelicans are looking to trade forward Terrance Jones. The team and Jones' camp mutually agreed to explore trade options. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

• The Suns are potential deadline sellers. Phoenix has been shopping veterans P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler and Brandon Knight in an attempt to acquire picks or another young player to supplement their young core. (Adrian Wojnarowski, The Vertical)

• The Pelicans explored trading for Pacers guard Paul George before pulling the trigger on the Cousins deal. New Orleans likely doesn't have enough pieces to acquire George after trading Hield, Evans and picks to the Kings in exchange for Cousins. (Justin Verrier, ESPN)

• The Pistons and Magic have discussed a deal that would involve Reggie Jackson going to Orlando for Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin. (Marc Stein, ESPN)