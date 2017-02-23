NBA

Report: 76ers trade Nerlens Noel to Mavericks

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded power forward Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks, reports The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers will get a first-round draft pick back, according to the report. That pick is protected 1-to-18 in this season's draft.

Center Andrew Bogut and guard Justin Anderson are also headed to Philadelphia in the deal. ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reports that Bogut and the 76ers are expected to engage in talks about a buyout.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to possibly get in on the action for Bogut once he is a free agent.

Noel has been the subject of trade rumors all season, as the 76ers already have Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid occupying time in the post.

NBA rumors: Latest news, buzz ahead of 2017 deadline

Noel, 22, was seleced sixth in the 2013 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans before being dealt to the 76ers.

This season, Noel is averaging 8.9 points and five rebounds in 29 games for Philadelphia.

- Scooby Axson

