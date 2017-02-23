The Bulls have traded Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for a package including Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

McDermott, 25, is in his second year and averaging 10.2 points per game. Gibson had been with the Bulls for the entirety of his seven-year career, and the veteran emerged as a locker room leader in Chicago.

The move is evidence that the Thunder are trying to add pieces to help Westbrook for their playoff run. Oklahoma City is 32-25 and currently sits at No. 7 in the West standings. Gibson could immediately start, while McDermott will likely add a scoring punch off the bench.

Payne joins a crowded backcourt in Chicago that already includes Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant. Lauvergne, 25, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets traded him to the Thunder before this season.

Three-point specialist Morrow is averaging 5.8 points per game.