The Rockets have traded K.J. McDaniels to the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McDaniels, 24, is averaging 2.8 points and just over 7 minutes per game.

McDaniels signed a 3-year, $10 million deal with Houston that expires after next season. The trade frees up $3 million in cap space for the Rockets to use on the buyout market.

The Rockets acquired guard Louis Williams from the Lakers on Tuesday.