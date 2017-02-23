The Bucks are nearing a deal to send center Roy Hibbert to the Nuggets, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

In exchange for Hibbert, the Bucks will receive a protected second–round draft pick.

Hibbert is averaging 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 points per game this season, a career–low. Hibbert was traded to the Bucks from the Hornets earlier this month.

Hibbert played for the Pacers for the first seven years of his career before Indiana dealt him to the Lakers prior to the 2015–16 season. He was later acquired by the Hornets.

The Bucks are currently 25–30, ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets are 25–31, good for eighth in the Western Conference.