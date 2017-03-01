These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire told an Israeli website that he would avoid a teammate if he found out that player was a homosexual.

In an interview with Walla Sport, Stoudemire mentioned what steps he would take to avoid a gay player.

"I'm going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner," Stoudemire said. "And I'm going to drive -- take a different route to the gym."

When asked if his comments were a joke, Stoudemire said, "I mean, there's always a truth within a joke."

This season, Stoudemire is playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League and last played in the NBA during the 2015–16 season with the Miami Heat.

In the 2012 off-season during his stint with the New York Knicks, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 after tweeting a gay slur at another person on social media.

He later issued an apology saying he was "huge supporter of civil rights for all people."

- Scooby Axson