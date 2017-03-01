Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette, currently playing in China, could return stateside for another NBA spell in March, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Fredette was named the Chinese Basketball Association MVP this week after averaging 37.5 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, who are currently in the playoffs. He is reportedly “starting to engage” with NBA teams about making a return to the league as the season winds down.

Fredette, 28, has not played in the league since the 2015-16 season. On Feb. 20, he scored 73 points in a game — the talent gap between the Chinese league and the NBA is of course, vast.

The 10th pick in the 2011 draft, Fredette began his career with the Kings and also had stints with the Bulls, Pelicans and Knicks.