NBA

Report: Jimmer Fredette could make NBA return in March

Down
enlarge
Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement
1:29 | NBA
Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement
SI Wire
an hour ago

Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette, currently playing in China, could return stateside for another NBA spell in March, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Fredette was named the Chinese Basketball Association MVP this week after averaging 37.5 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, who are currently in the playoffs. He is reportedly “starting to engage” with NBA teams about making a return to the league as the season winds down.

Fredette, 28, has not played in the league since the 2015-16 season. On Feb. 20, he scored 73 points in a game — the talent gap between the Chinese league and the NBA is of course, vast.

The 10th pick in the 2011 draft, Fredette began his career with the Kings and also had stints with the Bulls, Pelicans and Knicks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters