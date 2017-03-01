Kevin Durant out at least four weeks with MCL sprain

Kevin Durant has MCL sprain, will be reevaluated in four weeks

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise, the team announced Wednesday.

Durant will be re-evaluated after the four-week period. It is possible he could return before the end of the regular season, which is six weeks away.

Durant was injured in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards after center Marcin Gortat​ went for a rebound and pushed Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, who fell on Durant's leg.

Durant was helped off by trainers and did not return the game.

The 28-year-old Durant, who signed a two-year, $54.3 million contract in the offseason, is in his first season with Golden State after spending his first nine years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season for Golden State, who have the best record in the NBA and a four-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

The team is expected to sign veteran forward Matt Barnes, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings after the trading deadline. Barnes averaged 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 54 games with the Kings.

- Scooby Axson