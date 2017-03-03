NBA

Report: Jeanie Buss foils brothers' attempt to seize control of Lakers

0:41 | NBA
Magic Johnson named Lakers' president of basketball operations 
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Jeanie Buss has derailed an effort by her brothers Jim and Johnny to seize control of the Lakers, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times's Nathan Fenno and Bill Plaschke

Attorneys for Jeanie Buss filed a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday to prevent her brothers from holding a meeting to elect a new board of directors for the franchise. In order for her to remain the controlling owner, she has to be a member of that board, according to the Times

The brothers withdrew their request after Jeanie Buss' attorney filed the temporary restraining order. 

Lakers' Jeanie Buss says she waited too long to fire her brother Jim

“This is no doubt the beginning and not the end of the game-playing,” Adam Streisand, Jeanie Buss' attorney, told the Times. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on. This is a legal strategy doomed for failure."

Jeanie Buss took control of the Lakers after her father Jerry's death in 2013. 

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the brothers felt they had the votes to elect new directors from the team. But the family trust states that Jeanie is the controlling owner, and since the controlling owner must be a director, removing her from the board would be a violation of the trust. 

Jeanie Buss removed Jim Buss as vice president of basketball operations on Feb. 21, when she named Magic Johnson president of basketball operations. Johnny Buss has a corporate development role with the team. 

