NBA

We uncovered these never before seen photos of Kristaps Porzingis as a kid

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Right before the start of his rookie season, Knicks blog Posting and Toasting spotted photos of Kristaps Porzingis with cornrows. If you were looking for more of those, we have good news and bad news. 

The good news: for a recent article in SI Kids, we got our hands on a bunch of photos of young Kristaps. The bad news: he doesn’t have cornrows.

You can see the full gallery of photos here, but let’s pick out a few to highlight.

Kristaps reads a magazine

Courtesy of the Porzingis family

The timestamp in the corner tells you how old the photo is, but the Michael Jordan Wizards poster in the background does a better job of dating it. That’s what Kristaps looked like when the best player in NBA history was washed up. (Oh, and look closely at the magazine. We already knew Kristaps loves rap.)

Kristaps’s devilish smile

Courtesy of the Porzingis family

It’s eerie how similar that face is to the one he made after a big dunk against the Pistons this season. 

You can see all the photos we uncovered right here

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters