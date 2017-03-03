Right before the start of his rookie season, Knicks blog Posting and Toasting spotted photos of Kristaps Porzingis with cornrows. If you were looking for more of those, we have good news and bad news.

The good news: for a recent article in SI Kids, we got our hands on a bunch of photos of young Kristaps. The bad news: he doesn’t have cornrows.

You can see the full gallery of photos here, but let’s pick out a few to highlight.

Kristaps reads a magazine

Courtesy of the Porzingis family

The timestamp in the corner tells you how old the photo is, but the Michael Jordan Wizards poster in the background does a better job of dating it. That’s what Kristaps looked like when the best player in NBA history was washed up. (Oh, and look closely at the magazine. We already knew Kristaps loves rap.)

Kristaps’s devilish smile

Courtesy of the Porzingis family

It’s eerie how similar that face is to the one he made after a big dunk against the Pistons this season.

You can see all the photos we uncovered right here.