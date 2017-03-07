NBA

Kawhi Leonard selected for random drug test after hitting game-winner

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard topped off an outstanding performance Monday night against the Houston Rockets with a display of the flash that makes him an MVP candidate.

Leonard finished with 39 points, including hitting a go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds remaining. He then blocked Rockets guard James Harden's shot seconds later to preserve a 112–110 victory.

Leonard didn't have much time to celebrate as he was called on to submit a random drug test after the game. The league's players are tested four times during the regular season and twice in the off-season.

"Kawhi wanted it badly," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said, "and he went in and took it."

As far as the MVP conversation is concerned, Leonard says he doesn't worry about it.

"No, not at all," Leonard said to NBA.com. "I don’t know how they pick or choose it. I’m just playing basketball."

Leonard is averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season for San Antonio.

- Scooby Axson

