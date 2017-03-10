Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Joel Embiid makes his triumphant return, we raise the ceiling and Hassan Whiteside doles out some new nicknames. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Michael Jordan

"The ceiling is the roof" pic.twitter.com/RtcKkVUQ1h — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

The man is a walking meme. First he cries, then he calls the ceiling the roof!? This was unquestionably the moment of the week, and it’s an early nominee for moment of the year.

2. Ron Baker

If you’re counting, this is Ron Baker’s third appearance on the Social Rankings. Cloudy with a chance of haterz. He’ll steal your woman if you’re not careful.

3. Suns Gorilla

Suns gorilla earned its paycheck tonight pic.twitter.com/O7iPIcOmiT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 8, 2017

I know we try to stay away from on-court play, but hey, so do mascots! We’re all still trying to figure out why the Suns gorilla dove on the floor, though it appears he picked up a foreign object and potentially saved a player from injury. Need answers.

4. Hassan Whiteside

Great team win against a tough Cavs team missing my brothers/teammates Johnson & Johnson..... no shampoo — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) March 7, 2017

Look, when you’ve got Mark Cuban calling people “Swaggy Swag,” you know NBA nicknames need a savior. Hassan Whiteside is here to give out some good nicknames.

5. Steph Curry

Mood when the Lord woke me up this morning. Hope you enjoyed your bday @money23green!! #gameday A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:26am PST

This is the most successful takedown of Draymond Green I’ve seen since last year’s league decision to suspended him for Game 5.

6. Joel Embiid

It's not time to lose faith y'all... Gotta trust it.. Everything happens for a reason so trust me #TheProcess #GODgotUS pic.twitter.com/aLA4oUP2vm — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2017

Our fallen hero has returned with more good content.

7. Manu Ginobili

... Or when you arrive to the airport and realize that you forgot your passport. pic.twitter.com/GqBQL9O9Gv — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 7, 2017

This week, I found out that not only does Manu Ginobili have a Twitter account, but he has a sense of humor!

8. Jeff Van Gundy

Jeff Van Gundy argues for the sippy cup pic.twitter.com/6TIGE2WZgp — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 5, 2017

I’m totally in on sippy cups. I miss them. Hell, since I’m an adult now, I might just go buy one because no one’s stopping me.

9. Brandon Jennings

This is what we call in golf a “power slice.” Nothing wrong with that.

10. Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban celebrating with Dirk pic.twitter.com/Y8gJcCrlqj — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 8, 2017

He called a grown man “Swaggy Swag” and took Russell Westbrook out of the MVP discussion this week, but the real reason he’s in here is for looking like the proudest father after Dirk’s 30,000th point.