Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering an orbital contusion from an elbow to the face on Saturday night.

Cory Joseph of the Toronto Raptors accidentally elbowed him in the third quarter of Saturday night's win by Miami.

“I cannot even see in the right eye,” Dragic told the Miami Herald. “I didn’t imagine it was going to be so bad. The right eye is completely closed. The doctor checked the eye last night. He said the eye is fine. Just swelling. We will do treatment swelling down. There’s just pressure. No pain.”

This is why Goran Dragic cannot play tonight:; pic.twitter.com/4QTAxGLF2d — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2017

"Everyone is calling him Rocky, Drago, everything," Heat coach Erik Spolestra said.